Want a blockchain phone? Finney has dual screens and costs $1,000

  Want a blockchain phone? Finney has dual screens and costs $1,000
But you can only buy it with SRN

A little-known company has its own blockchain phone to compete with HTC's upcoming Exodus.

Sirin Labs is unveiling a new Android device, Finney, which it claimed offers the world’s best security. It's rivaling HTC's upcoming blockchain phone, the Exodus, for the title of being the first “blockchain phone”. The promo video for the phone mentions things like decentralised app stores, cold-storage wallets, and secure blockchain transactions. And it even has a default digital currency: Sirin’s own SRN token.

It runs Sirin OS, an “ultra-secure and Google-certified” forked version of Android 8.1. And it features specs like a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. As for that 6-inch screen, it has an 18:9 aspect ratio with a notch and rather large bezels. The phone’s battery is an alright 3,280mAh.

The Finney has a second touchscreen, too, which is about two inches and slides up from the body of the device, sort of like Oppo Find X’s cameras do. Sirin Labs said this is for “warming up” the phone's cold wallet. If that isn't interesting - or odd - enough, you should know you can't even buy a $1,000 Finney without SRN, though Sirin Labs will still auto-convert your payment into its digital currency. Seriously.

Sirin Labs is now offering preorders for Finney, after having crowdfunded $157.8 million in SRN sales.

It expects to start shipping in November.

