HTC U12+ price: what will the new HTC U12+ cost?

The HTC U12+ launch date is tomorrow, 23 May. That will likely see the phone announced and then become available a couple of weeks later, although pre-orders are likely to open as soon as the announcement is made.

We'll be bringing you full details on the HTC U12+ price as soon as we get it, as well as any networks that will stock the handset - you'll find all the best HTC U12+ deals right here.

Sadly, all the rumours are pointing to an expensive device. While pricing is due to be confirmed, we should perhaps prepare for high prices. We've recently seen the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6 launch - both with mostly flagship-level specs in the £400-£500 mark.

Because it can't compete with Apple or Samsung at the high end, we feel HTC needs to be hitting that sweet spot - and the indications are that this phone won't. Indeed, serial leaker Evan Blass reported that the "+" was being used to align the phone with the Samsung Galaxy S9+, notably in price.

We've subsequently seen another reliable source saying that the pricing looks high, so people should be preparing themselves for an expensive handset.

And now, we've had a leak of specs and price, too - a test area of HTC’s website briefly posted specs, prices and pictures of the phone citing the price as 5,888 yuan - that works out at nearly £700, so we're thinking that the UK HTC U12+ price might be £699.

In the US, that's $925. We don't think it will cost quite that much stateside because that would put it too near to the super-expensive iPhone X at $999.

