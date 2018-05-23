The best HTC U12+ deals and SIM-free price

The HTC U12+ is now official and pre-orders are open on HTC.com for the SIM-free price of £699.

It's available in Translucent Blue (with a see-through back that's ace), Ceramic Black, and Flame Red.

Note that you can only pre-order Translucent Blue and Ceramic Black from HTC.com. If you're an HTC Club member, you can get 10% off. HTC says that Flame Red and further retail availability will be confirmed in due course. We'll be bringing you full details of any networks that will stock the handset - you'll find all the best HTC U12+ deals right here.

It will be interesting to see how HTC can compete at the £699 price point. We've recently seen the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6 launch - both with mostly flagship-level specs in the £400-£500 mark.

Because it can't compete with Apple or Samsung at the high end, we feel HTC needs to hit that sweet spot. Yesterday we had a leak of the specs and price, too - a test area of HTC’s website briefly posted specs, prices and pictures of the phone citing the price as 5,888 yuan - that works out at nearly £700, so we had been thinking that the UK HTC U12+ price would be £699.

The USD coversion of that yuan price is $925. It won't cost that much stateside because that would put it too near to the super-expensive iPhone X at $999 - it looks like it will be $799 instead.

