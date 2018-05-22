HTC leaked its own HTC U12+ flagship days before official unveiling

The HTC U12+ has leaked again. But HTC itself is to blame.

WinFuture's Roland Quandt noticed HTC's website had a subdomain for essentially testing the HTC U12+'s product page. It confirmed the specs and design of the soon-to-be-announced phone, which have mostly already leaked out. For instance, it'll come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also showed a 5,888 yuan price tag (converts to roughly $923/£687). However, until now, we hadn't seen any price leaks.

ummm... HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

Based on this new leak and everything we've heard so far - like that the HTC U12+ will feature a 6-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 2880) Super LCD6, Snapdragon 845 processor, 3,500mAh battery, Boomsound speakers, an IP68-rated water and dust resistance, and a microSD card slot for expansion - it's easy to determine that this is a flagship-level device meant to compete with Samsung Galaxy S9 and the like.

HTC's testing website is now defunct, but it's too late. Images, pricing details, and specs have made their way out onto the interwebs. Plus, HTC is set to unveil the phone in just two days. Needless to say, we're not expecting too many surprises come launch day.

