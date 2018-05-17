Latest HTC U12+ leak shows transparent design, full phone specs
- There's little we don't know at this point
HTC is mere days from announcing its next flagship, but, naturally, that doesn't mean the leaks will stop.
Enter: Evan Blass, a reliable source of mobile phone leaks. His latest scoop is on HTC's upcoming phone, the HTC U12+, which is expected to be unveiled on 23 May. Blass posted renders of the device, fully revealing its design, which appears to be somewhat semitransparent, as you can see some internal hardware through the back. On the front, we can see those wallpapers that also recently leaked.
HTC U12+ pic.twitter.com/HL48YuoRzr— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 17, 2018
Blass also shared a full spec sheet for the U12+, which all but confirms what we've heard so far. The phone should launch with a 6-inch WQHD+ resolution LCD display, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 256GB of storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of cameras, it has dual cameras on the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel sensor and 16-megapixel sensor.
(Full specs) pic.twitter.com/tYHcHwG5iD— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 17, 2018
On the front, there's another dual-camera setup with two 8-megapixel sensors. Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, Android Oreo (Android P will arrive later), and always-on listening support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. While pricing was not included any of these recent leaks, prepare for high prices. Check out all the other U12+ rumours in our round-up here.
We're not expecting too many surprises come launch day.
