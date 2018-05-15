HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
HTC is due to unveil the U12+ flagship on 23 May, and it's expected to arrive with a 6-inch QHD+ 18:9 display.
With all that screen real estate to fill and high resolution, you're going to want to show it off to its full potential. Official manufacturer wallpapers are one of the best ways to do so. Before HTC officially unveils the new device, usually reliable Twitter tipster LlabTooFeR has begun posting some of the wallpapers that will come as standard on the U12+.
There are currently only five wallpapers posted by the tipster, who specialises in HTC leaks, but he has promised a new wallpaper each day leading up to the U12+'s launch. We'll post the new wallpapers here, but be sure to keep checking back on Twitter for the very latest updates.
The wallpapers make use of abstract designs, vibrant colours and darker areas, all of which are designed to bring out the best in the U12+'s display.
We love the ones posted so far, and so we can't wait to see what else LlabTooFeR posts over the coming days. Which is your favourite?
