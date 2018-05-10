HTC U12+ colour options revealed: "won't be cheap" when it launches

We're just under two weeks away from the official launch of the HTC U12+, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning away in the days leading up to it.

Usually reliable Twitter tipster Roland Quandt has now revealed the colour options of the upcoming flagship, claiming it will be available in Black, Red Rose, Violet and Translucent finishes. The latter likely being similar to the semi-traslucent finish first seen on the U11+.

He adds that, in Europe at least, we can expect to get a 64GB model in single and dual-SIM variants, and he confirms it will sport a 6-inch display. He alludes to the price you'll have to pay for it as well, although only goes as far as saying it "won't be cheap".

We don't know what Quandt considers to be expensive, but expect the U12+ to come in at a similar price to the Samsung Galaxy S9+. However, previous rumours have suggested it could cost around £650 for the 128GB version, so we have to wait until launch day for confirmation on this one.

The HTC U12+ is expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, along with four cameras; two front and two rear. It will feature an updated version of HTC's squeezable Edge Sense sides and should introduce HTC Face Unlock to the UK.