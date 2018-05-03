  HTC U12+ confirmed to launch on 23 May

HTC has posted an image to its Twitter account saying a phone that is "more than a sum of of its parts" is coming on 23 May 2018, seemingly confirming the launch date of the HTC U12+.

The image shows various components scattered around, but making up the outline of a phone, with virtually no bezels on the sides, but given the placement of the camera lenses at the top, will likely have slim bezels top and bottom. Note that there are indeed two cameras at the top, which all but confirms the U12+ will have dual selfie cams, something that has been previously rumoured.

As for the message "more than a sum of its parts", this will no doubt refer to the U12+'s AI capabilities. This suggests the upcoming flagship will have Google Assistant on board - and maybe not Amazon Alexa - which will be accessible via a new version of HTC's squeezable sides that debuted on the U11, and this will give the phone its AI smarts.

Exactly what smarts they are isn't clear just yet, although we imagine the camera will be a focal point. The HTC U11 EYEs features HTC Face Unlock, and with the dual cameras on the U12+, we suspect this feature will be carried across.

With just over three weeks to go until the official unveiling, we don't have long to wait find out all there is to know about U12+. In the meantime, we wouldn't be surprised if we see any new leaks and rumours pop up. We'll bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it.