HTC U12+ revealed in hands-on images with four cameras and no notch

Some new hands-on images of the upcoming HTC U12+ have been published to the HTC Taiwan News Facebook profile.

The images show HTC hasn't gone down the route taken by other Android flagships this year and decided to not feature a notch in the display to house front-facing cameras and sensors. Instead, there is a traditional bezel, with two selfie cameras and the ear speaker. What's not clear from the photos however, is just how far down the screen extends and if there is a bezel at the bottom.

On the back is the confirmed dual camera system which will sport 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel lenses, with a flash and fingerprint sensor underneath. We can also see the U12+ has an incredibly shiny rear panel, similar to the gorgeous Liquid Surface design of the U11. It's not clear though if this is made from glass or metal, or a combination of the two. Either way, the way it appears to reflect light is truly stunning.

1/3 HTC Taiwan News

Elsewhere on the U12+ is a USB-C port - which will likely be used for audio as there's no obvious sign of a 3.5mm port - and separated volume rocker buttons on the same edge as the power button.

The HTC U12+ should arrive with the Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which will hopefully be expandable via microSD. The company's squeezable Edge Sense sides will make a return and it will be IP68 water- and dust-proof.

We're expecting HTC to officially unveil the U12+ in May, although an exact date isn't clear just yet.