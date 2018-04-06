HTC drops existing handset prices before launch of HTC U12 and U12+

We know a lot of details about the upcoming HTC U12+ flagship, but HTC has told us it’s dropping the prices of its existing handsets before the launch of the new range-topper. Get the prices below from the HTC Store.

The discounts range from 10-24 percent off, meaning you can grab a new HTC phone for as little as £116.

And, if you sign up to the HTC Club you can get an extra 10 percent off the new prices.

The HTC U11 128GB is now £499, a saving of £100. The HTC Club price is £449.

The standard HTC U11 is £449, a saving of £70. The HTC Club price is £404.

The HTC U11+ is £629, a saving of £70. The HTC Club price is £566.

With smaller discounts but at lower prices, the HTC U11 Life is £329 (HTC Club price £296), the HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle is £139 (HTC Club price £125) and the HTC A9s is £129 (HTC Club price £116).

We’re expecting the upcoming HTC U12 to be a 6-inch QHD+ handset powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed beneath HTC's proprietary Sense overlay. The rear will have a dual camera with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.

