HTC U12+ to launch early May, sources say
- Early May reveal reported
- U12+ claimed to be only premium HTC phone for 2018
- 6-inch display, dual rear and front cameras and Snapdragon 845 rumoured
HTC will only announce one premium smartphone in 2018 and it will arrive in early May 2018 in the form of the HTC U12+, according to a report from Focus Taiwan.
The site claims the May timing, which has previously been suggested by leakster Evan Blass, is to avoid having to compete head-to-head with flagship devices from the likes of Samsung and Sony that launched at the beginning of March at Mobile World Congress.
Focus Taiwan's sources also reiterated a couple of the other rumours we have already heard about the HTC U12+, including the display, processor and camera setup.
It is thought the HTC U12+ will come with a 6-inch 2880 x 1440 pixel display, run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and feature a dual 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel camera on the rear, with dual 8-megapixel sensors on the front.
Previous reports have suggested the HTC U12+ would offer 256GB of storage and a 3420mAh battery, though the Focus Taiwan report claims its sources has said there will be 64GB and 128GB storage options with the 3420mAh battery capacity.
In terms of design, the HTC U12+ is expected to come with a Liquid Surface glass rear like the company's previous devices, IP68 water and dust protection and squeezable sides.
There have been no rumours detailing how much the HTC U12+ might hit shelves for as yet but if the May launch rumours are accurate, there isn't too much longer to wait.
