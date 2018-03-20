HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras

HTC has quietly taken the wraps off the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ mid-range smartphones. We already had a good idea that the Desire 12 was coming, following a leak by Evan Blass, but the Desire 12+ was unknown to many before today.

Both phones have been designed to offer flagship features for a wallet-friendly price, and as a result, both feature 18:9 720 x 1440 HD+ displays: the Desire 12 a 5.5-inch and the Desire 12+ a 6-inch.

The two phones differ slightly under the hood: the Desire 12 gets a MediaTek MT6739 processor with either 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, or 3GB/32GB depending on region, while the Desire 12+ gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB/32GB as standard. Both have expandable storage up to 2TB.

HTC has given the two new Desires different cameras, too. The Desire 12 gets a single-lens 13-megapixel rear camera, while the Desire 12+ gets the same 13-megapixel lens, but an additional 2-megapixel lens, giving you the ability to refocus photos after you've taken them and add bokeh effects. On the front, the Desire 12 has a 5-megapixel camera with face detection and 720p video recording.

The Desire 12+ meanwhile gets an upgraded 8-megapixel camera with slightly wider f/2.0 aperture (the Desire 12 has f/2.4), full HD 1080p recording and HDR support.

HTC' Sense software makes an appearance once again, along with Sense Companion, which can analyse your calendar to automatically create alarms and a Battery Saver function that can remind you to plug your phone in to charge.

While HTC has reserved the gorgeous Liquid Surface design for the flagship U11+ - and most likely the U12+ - the Desire 12 and 12+ do still get an acrylic glass back surface in a range of colours that certainly belies their mid-range status.

HTC has yet to confirm pricing for either phone, although you can expect the larger Plus model to be the more expensive of the two. As for when you can get your hands on them, that's unknown too, but we'd expect them to roll out sometime in April or May.