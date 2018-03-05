Amazing HTC U12 specs leak reveals just about everything
- Snapdragon 845
- 6-inch 18:9 display
- Dual camera
We've previously seen what is said to be the HTC U12 in images from a Taiwanese 5G demo, now we have a specifications list that has been corroborated by two separate sources.
Twitter user @LlabTooFer posted many of the specs on his Twitter page and fellow leakster Evan Blass concurred with a retweet: "True," he simply wrote.
In that respect, therefore, the HTC U12 will be a 6-inch handset (listed as 5.99-inch) and sport a QHD+ resolution. That means it will have an 18:9 aspect ration and 2880 x 1440 resolution.
It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.
HTC Imagine— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018
CPU SD845
Display 5.99 QHD+
RAM up to 6GB
ROM up to 256GB
Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)
Front Camera 8mp
Battery 3420mah
IP68
HTC Face Unlock
Edge Sense 2.0
Android 8.0 + Sense 10
Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates
Single and Dual SIM version
A dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.
The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard. And there will be a 3,420mAh battery on-board.
Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed, with HTC's proprietary Sense 10. Edge Sense 2.0 and HTC Face Unlock will also be present for the squeezable sides and security respectively.
In another post, @LlabTooFer claimed that the HTC U12 (codenamed HTC Imagine) will be launched in April, as we've previously written.
