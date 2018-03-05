  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

Amazing HTC U12 specs leak reveals just about everything

|
Pocket-lint Amazing HTC U12 specs leak reveals just about everything
  • Snapdragon 845
  • 6-inch 18:9 display
  • Dual camera

We've previously seen what is said to be the HTC U12 in images from a Taiwanese 5G demo, now we have a specifications list that has been corroborated by two separate sources.

Twitter user @LlabTooFer posted many of the specs on his Twitter page and fellow leakster Evan Blass concurred with a retweet: "True," he simply wrote.

In that respect, therefore, the HTC U12 will be a 6-inch handset (listed as 5.99-inch) and sport a QHD+ resolution. That means it will have an 18:9 aspect ration and 2880 x 1440 resolution.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

A dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.

The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard. And there will be a 3,420mAh battery on-board.

Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed, with HTC's proprietary Sense 10. Edge Sense 2.0 and HTC Face Unlock will also be present for the squeezable sides and security respectively.

In another post, @LlabTooFer claimed that the HTC U12 (codenamed HTC Imagine) will be launched in April, as we've previously written.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Nokia 9 back on track for 2018 release, will be the "ultimate 2018 flagship"
  2. Amazing HTC U12 specs leak reveals just about everything
  3. Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018: Unlimited data for under £20
  4. Compare the best Galaxy S9 deals: get 30GB of data plus a free phone for £45 a month!
  5. Moto G6 Play leaks out in new images spotted with regulatory filing
  1. Asus: "Why a notch? Because the user wants the biggest screen possible"
  2. Best Samsung Galaxy S9 cases and S9+ cases: Protect your new Galaxy smartphone
  3. Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
  4. OnePlus 5T review: A true flagship in every way
  5. OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see from the next flagship killer

Comments