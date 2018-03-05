Amazing HTC U12 specs leak reveals just about everything

We've previously seen what is said to be the HTC U12 in images from a Taiwanese 5G demo, now we have a specifications list that has been corroborated by two separate sources.

Twitter user @LlabTooFer posted many of the specs on his Twitter page and fellow leakster Evan Blass concurred with a retweet: "True," he simply wrote.

In that respect, therefore, the HTC U12 will be a 6-inch handset (listed as 5.99-inch) and sport a QHD+ resolution. That means it will have an 18:9 aspect ration and 2880 x 1440 resolution.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

HTC Imagine

CPU SD845

Display 5.99 QHD+

RAM up to 6GB

ROM up to 256GB

Dual Main Camera 12mp + 16mp (Sony IMX3xx)

Front Camera 8mp

Battery 3420mah

IP68

HTC Face Unlock

Edge Sense 2.0

Android 8.0 + Sense 10

Full treble support and A/B (Seamless) Updates

Single and Dual SIM version — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) March 4, 2018

A dual camera can be found on the rear, with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel Sony made sensors. The front-facing camera will be 8-megapixel.

The device will be water and dust resistant to IP68 standard. And there will be a 3,420mAh battery on-board.

Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed, with HTC's proprietary Sense 10. Edge Sense 2.0 and HTC Face Unlock will also be present for the squeezable sides and security respectively.

In another post, @LlabTooFer claimed that the HTC U12 (codenamed HTC Imagine) will be launched in April, as we've previously written.