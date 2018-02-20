  Entry-level HTC Desire 12 could show face at MWC

HTC is likely to be working on a U12 flagship for release later this year, but before that, we could see an entry-level Desire 12, possibly as soon as next week at Mobile World Congress.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has previously revealed some information regarding an HTC Breeze earlier this month, and now a leaked image of the supposed retail box for the Desire 12 has been obtained by Android Authority, which reveals the majority of the phone's official specs.

The Desire 12 will have a 5.5-inch 720 x 1440 HD display and be powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. It will feature a 12-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for those all-important selfies. The battery comes in at 2,730mAh, and the phone will get dual nano SIM support as standard.

Blass previously stated the Breeze would have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, but the rest his leaked specs match up exactly.

With the specs leaking out now, we could get our first glimpse of the Desire 12 at MWC in Barcelona next week. Pricing and availability details, not to mention images or renders, have yet to be revealed, but given the specs we'd fully expect the Desire 12 to arrive with a very wallet-friendly price.