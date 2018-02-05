  1. Home
Leaked HTC Breeze is a 5.5-inch 18:9 handset that won't break the bank

With Mobile World Congress coming for the end of this month there is plenty of chatter about new mobile handsets. We weren't expecting much from HTC though, with its next flagship - the HTC U12 - rumoured to be launched further down the line.

What we didn't account for is another new phone from the brand but, according to an all-new rumour, that's exactly what we're getting.

The HTC Breeze - just a codename for now - will be an entry to mid-level smartphone, according to @evleaks. He claims it will come with a 5.5-inch 18:9 display (no resolution spec for now) and be priced in the low-end.

He also says that it will sport MediaTek processing, 2GB of RAM and come with 16GB of on-board storage.

The rear camera will be 13-megapixels and there will be a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. His final reveal is that the battery will be a fairly low-powered 2,730mAh.

So the phone itself (whatever its name turns out to be) will be nothing spectacular. However, it is reassuring to note that HTC is planning different handsets this year, not only its successor to the HTC U11 and the variants thereof.

After Google purchased a major part of its phone hardware and engineering divisions, there was a danger that the Taiwanese company would scale back its own production greatly. The Breeze could be a sign that it won't.

