HTC won't unveil its HTC U12 flagship until March or April now
- It doesn't want to be overshadowed by Samsung
HTC reportedly plans to hold a launch event this spring.
The company was expected to announce its so-called HTC U12 phone at Mobile World Congress next month, but now, according to Android Headlines, that idea has been shelved, as HTC is getting ready to host a separate event. There's still no confirmed date or time for this other event, but it could happen sometime in March or April 2018.
HTC allegedly doesn't want its upcoming flagship to be overshadowed by the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus Unpacked event at MWC 2018. Samsung on Thursday morning confirmed it would unveil its next flagships in Barcelona, so it makes sense that the rumour mill would now surface reports about HTC delaying the launch of its rival device.
The HTC U12 will follow the HTC U11, which arrived in May of last year with a thick set of bezels, a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 5.5-inch QHD display. The HTC U12, on the other hand, will likely feature a larger display with thinner bezels and a 18:9 aspect ratio. You can see a leaked render of the device's front here.
We'll be live at MWC 2018 to bring you the latest either way. Check out our MWC 2018 guide:
