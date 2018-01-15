HTC U11 EYEs revealed, selfie shooter phone now official

HTC has officially unveiled its HTC U11 EYEs, a variant of the U11 designed for those that love a good selfie.

There are twin cameras on the front that work in tandem and provide different features to enhance self-snapped shots.

The dual front cameras can add HDR boost, bokeh and/or beauty mode processing to your selfies. They each run off a 5-megapixel sensor and have an f/2.2 aperture. You can also record 1080p video using the front cameras.

The rest of the new smartphone is similar to the current U11. It has a 6-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display (1080 x 2160) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor backed up by 4GB of RAM, and there's 64GB of on-board storage. A microSD card slot can expand the latter by up to a massive 2TB.

The phone feature's HTC's proprietary Edge Sense technology, enabling the user to squeeze it to activate different features.

The rear camera is 12-megapixel (HTC UltraPixel 3) with an f/1.7 aperture.

Charging is through USB-C.

There is no word yet on the UK release, but it has been made official in Hong Kong. We'll update you when we know more.