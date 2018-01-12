Full specs and renders reveal the HTC U11 EYEs dual selfie shooter, will launch 15 January

Towards the end of 2017, we learnt about the forthcoming HTC U11 EYEs thanks to reliable leaker Evan Blass. Now the same man has leaked renders and revealed the full specs on Twitter of the upcoming phone, including the all important release date.

Expected to release on 15 January, three days from now, the renders do indeed reveal two front-facing cameras, something we expected when the first leaked last month. They also show slim bezels all around and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

HTC previously used the Eye branding for the Desire Eye, which had a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, but with the plural of Eyes it was thought the phone would come with two cameras instead.

Blass doesn't give away the megapixel counts of either of the front-facing snappers, but does say the U11 EYEs will come with a 6-inch full HD Super LCD3 display, which has an 18:9 aspect ratio and takes up the entire front of the device along with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, USB-C charging, a large 3,930mAh battery, IP67 water and dust-resistance and will ship with Android Nougat. It will also be available in silver, black and red colour finishes and Blass goes on to say in a separate tweet that it will cost around $510 when it launches.