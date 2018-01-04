First look: HTC U12 display and slim bezels revealed in leaked render

HTC appears to be embracing slim bezels for the follow-up to the HTC U11, according to a newly leaked render.

Phone-makers like Samsung and Apple have all embraced nearly bezel-less designs with their latest flagships. But, oddly, HTC didn't with the HTC U11, though in our review of the flagship, we still said it was a tightly designed phone, with every curve and join accurately made and neatly finished. As for the phone's successor, the HTC U12, many have hoped HTC would get with the times and go with slim bezels.

We expect the new flagship to launch later this year, but thanks to a new render, we've been treated to a first look at the HTC U12's design. And, yes, it does seem to have very slim bezels. The render shows the front of the HTC U12 with its screen turned off, so it's hard see, but those bezels are not at all noticeable. Now, HTC has shown that it's alright with cutting down bezels, as evident by the HTC U11+.

In other words, the HTC U12 might give phones like the iPhone X a run for their money, especially if this render and previous rumors, which have indicated we should expect a 4K display and Snapdragon 845 processor, are true. Other rumours have claimed HTC moved the fingerprint sensor to the back. It also included a dual rear camera, but, obviously, we can't tell that from this leaked front-facing render.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's guide to the best upcoming smartphones in 2018.