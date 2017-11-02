HTC: 'We'll definitely be releasing a dual-camera phone' in 2018

HTC plans to release a dual-camera smartphone in 2018.

After announcing the U11+ on Thursday, HTC President Chialin Chang revealed that HTC wants to once again tackle the dual-camera smartphone space: "We'll definitely be releasing a dual-camera phone next year, but we'll need to figure out how to make this feature stand out," the executive told the media, according to Engadget. Keep in mind HTC has already tried its hand at dual-camera phones.

In 2011, HTC unveiled the Evo 3D, one of the first smartphones with a dual-camera system. Flash forward two years, and the company had the HTC One (M8), which was distinctive, thanks to the appearance of an additional lens on the rear of the handset. HTC eventually dropped the dual-camera system for the 10, just when competitors like Apple, LG, and Huawei started adopting it.

Chang didn't reveal any other information about HTC's upcoming dual-camera device, though he did admit HTC wants to release five to six new smartphone models in 2018. It also plans to close Google's acquisition of HTC's Pixel team by early 2018.