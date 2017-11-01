HTC U11 Plus and U11 Life fully revealed in leaked video

Just one day before HTC is due to unveil some new U-Series hardware, a video showing off both the U11 Plus and U11 Life leaked on YouTube.

The original video has since been taken down, but a third-party user has managed to re-upload it, and at the time of writing can be accessed here.

The video is in German but we can visually see how both devices look and we can thank Redditor dun3rd for translating the main points.

Starting with the U11 Plus, which has indeed got a translucent rear panel which was first suggested by reliable leaker Evan Blass and then alluded to in HTC's own media invite. Just like in the official image, a wire coil can be seen through the U11 Plus' rear casing, confirming it will have wireless charging.

Also on the back is a new fingerprint sensor, which is there because the screen now dominates the front of the device, with thin bezels around all sides. The sensor appears to be in an ergonomic position, so shouldn't pose much of an issue. The sensor sits below a single-lens camera, confirming that HTC isn't making the move to dual-lens like most other manufacturers in 2017.

Whether it will be able to offer the same portrait mode photography as the HTC-made Pixel 2 remains to be seen, since Google's phone relies more on software than hardware.

A 6-inch display adorns the front of the U11 Plus and the presenter does make a point that it's more comfortable with two-handed use. HTC appears to have implemented some reachability features which make use of the Edge Sense squeezable sides.

A short press brings up the camera, but we expect this to be customisable, with a long squeeze brings up a rotary dial that can be operated with your right thumb. It's not clear if the app selection is customisable.

The presenter also confirms the U11 Plus will have a 4,000mAh battery, which should keep it running for at least a whole day with regular use and he also says it has 128GB of internal storage. The U11 Plus is said to have a €730 price tag in Europe.

The HTC U11 Life meanwhile is confirmed to have a 5.2-inch full HD display, Android One operating system, Edge Sense, water resistance, expandable storage and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It's also confirmed to cost €300 in Europe, but we'll wait until tomorrow for UK pricing.