HTC U11 Life shown off in 'Brilliant Black', will cost €389

HTC is gearing up for an event on Thursday 2 November and we fully expect to see new U-Series hardware revealed. There will likely be two new devices, the HTC U11 Plus and HTC U11 Life.

It's the latter we're focusing on here, as a render leak shows it in a 'Brilliant Black' colour finish, which joins the blue colour that has been previously leaked. The leak comes from Roland Quandt, the same man who has revealed most of the information about the U11 Life so far.

Quandt also reveals that both 16-megapixel cameras on the U11 Life, one front one back, will have an f/2.0 aperture. He doesn't confirm nor deny if they will feature 1µm pixels, but considering the U11 Life is said to be heavily based on the U Play, we're going to assume they will.

Finally, Quandt says that the price of the U11 Life in Western Europe will be €389 for the 3GB/32GB variant, and he does say other regions will likely get a 4GB/64GB version, but he doesn't say which regions these will be, nor does he give a price.

The HTC U11 Life will come running Android One, a pure version of Android that means it won't have HTC's Sense UI over the top or any of its pre-installed apps. Because it's said to be based on the design of the U Play, it will feature a 5.2-inch full HD display, a 2,600mAh battery and a Snapdragon 630 processor.