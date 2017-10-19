The HTC U11 Plus might slay the Pixel 2 XL

Just when we thought we were done with flagship phones for 2017, HTC has confirmed via a tweet that it will unveil something new on 2 November, and we fully expect it to be the U11 Plus.

Rumoured specs for the phone have already been leaked, but now the new device has appeared on GFXBench, via MySmartPrice, giving us some more concrete details.

The listing confirms a 6-inch Quad HD 2880 x 1440 display with 18:9 aspect ratio, in a body that's only 5mm taller than the current U11. Under the hood there will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,300mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 support. HTC released a limited edition version of the regular U11 with 6GB of RAM, so it's possible the same will happen with the Plus variant.

The rear-facing camera is expected to stay the same at 12-megapixels with f/1.7 aperture, while the front-facing camera is listed at 8-megapixels. The regular U11 has a 16-megapixel front snapper, so we're surprised to see a dip in the number of megapixels.

1/3 OnLeaks

As with the U11, the U11 Plus is also expected to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of USB-C audio and should retain the squeezable frame to launch various services and apps.

All of this adds up to a phone that can comfortably rival the recently released Google Pixel 2 XL, a phone that we feel hasn't quite lived up to the hype, mainly because of the quality of the screen. If the U11 Plus can deliver a knockout display, it will easily slay its LG-made rival.

The jump to an 18:9 bezel-less display will mean the front-mounted fingerprint scanner on the U11 will be moved to the rear of the device, but before you think it will ruin the gorgeous liquid surface glass finish, OnLeaks has provided some renders that show the U11 Plus could retain its good looks.

We think the U11 is one of the best looking phones of the year, the Solar Red edition especially, so we're pleased to see HTC will use the liquid surface finish again. OnLeaks shows the U11 Plus in a light blue colour, but official colours haven't been confirmed.

We have a couple of weeks to wait until HTC officially unveils the U11 Plus and now we know practically all there is to know, we can't wait. We're now hoping it doesn't cost the earth when it launches.