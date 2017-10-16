HTC to hold 2 November event, likely for HTC U11 Plus phone

There's another flagship phone coming this autumn.

First, there was the Galaxy Note 8, then we had the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and just earlier this month, we got the Google Pixel 2. Now, HTC is introducing its entry. As spotted by Chinese site ITHome, it has sent out invitations to an event happening in Taipei next month. The invitation doesn't directly reveal what HTC plans to unveil on 2 November, but there are rumours of an HTC U11 Plus.

HTC has already confirmed that it is "currently working on the next flagship phone, following the successful launch of the HTC U11 earlier this year". But the company hasn't provided any other details yet, naturally, so we have to rely on leaked information and speculation, likw this report from French website Frandroid, which claimed HTC plans to announce a high-end smartphone in November.

Called the HTC U11 Plus, the new flagship phone is expected to feature a 5.99-inch display (1440 x 2880 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio). But the most interesting detail about the upcoming handset is that it will reportedly come with a nearly bezel-less screen. Otherwise, it'll be similar to the existing HTC U11 handset. It'll offer a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front camera.

And it'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, backed by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The HTC U11 Plus should also be dust- and water-resistant (IP68), and it'll have HTC's gimmicky Edge Sense feature. This phone could even be unveiled alongside a low-end HTC U11 Life phone. If that is true, expect HTC to debut them at its event on 2 November.

We can see a big “U” on the invitation, so the appearance of at least one U11 phone seems likely.