Is HTC working on a U11 Plus phone with a nearly bezel-less screen?

Google's $1.1 billion deal with HTC made a lot of headlines this past week while another bit of HTC news seemed to fall flat.

HTC confirmed that it is "currently working on the next flagship phone, following the successful launch of the HTC U11 earlier this year". The company didn't provide any other details, of course, so we have to rely on leaked information, such as this report from French website Frandroid, which has a decent track record. It claimed HTC plans to announce a high-end smartphone in November.

Called HTC U11 Plus, the new flagship phone will feature a 5.99-inch display (1440 x 2880 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio). But the most interesting detail about the upcoming handset is that it will reportedly come with a nearly bezel-less screen. Otherwise, it'll be similar to the existing HTC U11 handset. It'll offer a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

And it'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, backed by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The HTC U11 Plus should also be dust- and water-resistant (IP68), and it'll have HTC's gimmicky Edge Sense feature. Fandroid further said the phone could be unveiled alongside a low-end HTC U11 Life phone. Both would launch in China first and then rollout elsewhere.

We can supposedly expect them to debut on 11 November.