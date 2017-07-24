HTC U11 owners in UK can now use Alexa too

One of the big features touted by HTC during the launch of its latest flagship smartphone was Alexa integration. The HTC U11 would not only have a new voice assistant on board, it'd have the one most rapidly taking over the world.

It took a while to arrive, but now it's available in the UK, having arrived on American HTC U11s last week.

Mobile expert Paul O'Brien tweeted that his HTC U11 now has Alexa integration, posting a screengrab of the software successfully being downloaded to his handset.

HTC Alexa now in the UK. pic.twitter.com/q8rHaxWmUv — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien) July 24, 2017

Alexa is not the U11's only assistant, Google's comes with all Android handsets and there's HTC's own Sense Companion too, but it is the biggest headline grabber.

That's because Amazon has sold an enormous amount of Amazon Echo and Echo Dot devices, while third-party kit manufacturers have enthusiastically embraced Alexa. Now it's in the U11 and does many, but not all, of the things other Alexa gadgetry can do.

You can start Alexa through either saying "Alexa" or squeezing the phone. And from there you can play music from Amazon Music (not Spotify or other services yet though). You can also ask it general questions, such as those about weather and travel. You can also use it with the vast amount of Alexa Skills that are available, so can be used to turn on and off your Philips Hue lighting, for example.

Alexa should be available to download on your HTC U11 in the UK now.