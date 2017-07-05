HTC Ocean Life details leak, U11 Mini on the way?

HTC could be gearing up to launch a new mid-range handset to join the Ocean family of devices which could possibly be a U11 Mini, if some tweets by usually reliable Twitter tipster LlabTooFeR is to be believed.

The tweets give away the majority of the specs and features for the proposed phone, which for now at least is being referred to as Ocean Life. The specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, putting it firmly in mid-range territory, but it doesn't say how much RAM will be joined on to it.

The Ocean Life is expected to feature a 5.2-inch full HD display and 16-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, so selfies should be well catered for. Elsewhere there's a 2,600mAh battery, Bluetooth 5 and Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Device will also be featured by

Sense 9.0

Edge Sense

HTC USonic — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) 4 July 2017

As for features, LlabTooFeR says in a follow up tweet that the Ocean Life will have HTC Sense 9, come bundled with HTC's own USonic earphone and will feature the Edge Sense squeezable sides to enable various actions.

The tweets don't say when we can expect to see the phone, or how much it will cost if and when it's released, but we'll bring you the latest news as and when we hear it.