HTC U11 looks stunning in solar red, pre-orders open now

HTC has started pre-orders for one of its sexiest-looking phones yet.

The "solar red" version of the HTC U11 is, in our opinion, a real looker. HTC's manufacturing processes for this range of handsets has created a red-backed device that shimmers and shines as it catches the light and that really comes to the fore with this specific model.

It changes from a deep, involving red to a searing orange, depending on the light.

You can pre-order the solar red HTC U11 from htc.com from today. It's priced at £649 SIM-free in the UK.

The red HTC U11 is listed on the site as coming as a dual SIM only device, but can be used with just the one SIM.

The silver, black and blue models are also available - and they come in single SIM variants.

The HTC U11, as we note in our extensive review, is a great flagship phone and a welcome return to the company's best. It comes with a fancy gimmick - the ability to squeeze the sides of the handset to access features - but is an all-round solid Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

Its 5.5-inch screen has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and the rear and front cameras are 16-megapixel and 12-Ultrapixel snappers respectively.