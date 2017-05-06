HTC U11 design fully revealed in leaked video render - see it here
Want to know what HTC's next flagship will look like?
HTC may be struggling when compared to Samsung, but that's not stopping it from releasing more handsets this year; it will soon expand its HTC U lineup with a new flagship called HTC U11. Website 91 Mobiles has posted what it described as 3D renders of the upcoming device that it seems to have obtained from a reliable leaker known as Onleaks. The photos and videos show the HTC U11 from all angles.
The HTC U11 will be the third HTC U-branded handset in a year, following the the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra. Last week, an almost-complete list of features taken from a promo image revealed almost everything the phone will feature, such as a 5.5-inch Quad HD display and Snapdragon 835 processor. It will likely also feature 6GB RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and 16-megapixel front camera.
- HTC U11 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the rumoured difference?
- HTC Ocean will be known as HTC U11
- Best upcoming smartphones: The phones to look forward to in 2017
The flagship will notably include a "squeezable display," which will allow you to interact with the phone by swiping from the edge. It'll also have a tapered thickness from top to bottom of 9.2mm and 8mm, respectively. The fingerprint scanner will be on the front, and the bottom edge will house a USB C socket, mic, and speaker grille. And finally, it'll have a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.
Check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up to see what else the phone is expected to feature. Keep in mind we'll know for sure soon. The HTC U11 is set to be officially announced on 16 May 2017.
