HTC teases 20 March spring event, likely for HTC Ocean/HTC 11 flagship

It looks like the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play aren't the only smartphones HTC plans to announce this year.

The company has posted an interesting teaser to its Taiwanese Facebook page. In the post, first spotted by TechRadar, we can see a photo with the caption “spring is coming”, while a comment above the post hinted HTC will give us an (translated) "unexpected surprise” on 20 March. So, what can we expect from the Taiwan-based phone manufacturer? HTC's 2017 flagship, of course.

Although the HTC U Ultra has flagship specs, it's not actually HTC's flagship device for 2017. A higher-spec device is expected this year. It will be the successor to the HTC 10. It's currently known by the codename HTC Ocean as well as the name HTC 11. Keep in mind HTC’s Chia-Lin Chang said in January that HTC plans to unveil its new flagship when the latest mobile CPU technologies become available.

You can read more about the HTC 11 from Pocket-lint's rumour round-up. If HTC doesn't unveil a phone next month, you should expect the company's tether-free HTC Vive mobile device.

