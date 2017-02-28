HTC Ocean leak suggests phone will offer 'Edge Sense' display feature

A new leak has suggested an upcoming HTC phone will get a feature called "Edge Sense".

Evan Blass, a leaker who has a good record when it comes to leaking mobile news, tweeted a screenshot from a Chinese mobile site called Mobile01, and based on the comments from the tweet's thread, it's presumed that the screenshot comes from HTC's 2017 flagship, which currently goes by the codename Ocean. The screenshot shows the phone will get a new Edge Sense feature.

Now, as Mobile Syrup pointed out, a translation of the Mobile01 report claims that Edge Sense is “Sense Touch official name of the edge touch.” Keep in mind that Sense is HTC’s Android skin, and according to past leaks, Sense Touch is a feature that enables the frame of the phone's display to perform certain actions or tasks when touched. In other words, it sounds a lot like Samsung's Edge Display feature.

On the Samsung Galaxy S7, you can swipe in from the edge to access a number of services or shortcuts. Now, when a Twitter follower mentioned Samsung Edge to Blass, he responded: “That’s not what this is at all.” So, HTC Edge Sense won't be like Samsung’s curved, always-on edges, but it does seem to work in a similar fashion. Hopefully things will get clearer over the next couple of months.

The HTC Ocean will reportedly also feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and 5.5-inch screen. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details on what else the phone may feature.

HTC is likely to target early-2017 for the launch of its flagship.