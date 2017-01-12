Watch the HTC U launch event again: U Ultra and U Play unveiled

HTC held a launch event on the morning of Wednesday 12 January where it launched two new smartphones that go by the moniker "U".

The HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra were both unveiled on stage, with the latter being the flagship model, with a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 Super LCD display and a second strip-like display at the top for notifications and other information, which has a 160 x 1040 pixel resolution.

You can watch the launch event again for more information, which we host below:

