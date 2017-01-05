HTC One X10 leaks as an odd mid-range 2017 update

While most of us are waiting for HTC to pull the covers off a bone fide replacement for the HTC 10, the struggling company appears to be treating us to a selection of mid-range updates.

We've already seen the HTC 10 Evo, HTC Desire 10 that jump on the flagship's name, now there's rumour of the HTC One X10.

We've seen this name surface before in relation to a launch event that HTC has scheduled on 12 January, and now there's a fresh collection of details, including images thanks to Evan Blass - @evleaks – writing on VentureBeat.

The HTC One X10 is said to be a 5.5-inch Full HD device, a replacement to 2016's HTC One X9. It's so much of a replacement that the specs are pretty much the same, opting for an octo-core MediaTek chipset and 3GB RAM, with 32GB of storage, presumably with microSD expansion.

The design is like a softened HTC 10 around the rear camera, but the fingerprint scanner skips to the rear – like the HTC-built Pixel XL – but otherwise this appears to be a metal handset.

The cameras see a bump to 16-megapixels on the rear and the front is 8-megapixels.

Presumably, HTC is going to launch the HTC One X10 with Android Nougat, and give it a light HTC Sense treatment, all in advance of the arrival of a more exciting flagship around the time of Mobile World Congress 2017.

We're expecting three handsets to launch and this might just be one of them. We're left wondering if this means that the HTC 11 will move the fingerprint scanner to the rear to give us a fuss-free face?