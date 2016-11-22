HTC 10 Evo is metal and waterproof, but may have a dicky ticker

HTC has added another premium handset to its portfolio, with the introduction of the HTC 10 Evo.

Taking the name from the early-2016 flagship, the HTC 10, this new smartphone offers the metal unibody and distinctive metal chamfers of its namesake, but makes a few changes.

It features a 5.5-inch display, with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, so it's up there pushing the pixels. It packs in a 16-megapixel rear and 8-megapxiel front camera, offering a full run of pro shooting features, like manual control and RAW capture.

But in a move that might see Monsieur Alfonse crying out for his dicky ticker, sitting at the heart of this phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset, with 3GB of RAM.

That puts the HTC 10 Evo in a strange position, flying with one of 2015's chipsets and one that drew criticism for running overly hot. That places this phone in a sub-flagship position, with something of a mixed spec sheet.

However, adding to the mix are some interesting new details. This is the first HTC unibody phone that also boasts waterproofing with an IP57 rating - presumably a precursor to the HTC Ocean offering the same in 2017.

There's also some clever advancements on the audio front, offering a system that will automatically tune the bundled Hi-Res headphones to your ears, but there's not 3.5mm headphone socket, so it's USB Type-C only.

Finally, the HTC 10 Evo comes with Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense, making it one of the most up-to-date Android handsets on the software front.

HTC confirmed to us that it would be sold directly through HTC.com as an unlocked handset, although there's no word on what the price might actually be.

We've already had the chance to spend some time with the HTC 10 Evo, so be sure to read our thoughts on this new handset.