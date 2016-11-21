Selling its smartphone business? High Tech Computer says no

HTC has come out and laid to bed all rumours that it would be selling its smartphone business in Spring 2017. The original rumour came from Chinese site MyDrivers, and subsequently picked up by MobiPicker, and claimed HTC CEO Cher Wang said that the company will sell off the mobile arm in spring 2017.

The rumours went on to suggest Google would be the ideal buyer, considering HTC is responsible for making the Pixel and Pixel XL. The two companies do have a good rapport so it seemed plausible that Google could eventually buy the company. HTC has been the device manufacturer of choice for several Nexus products in the past and has a good track record of making decent devices itself, including the recently released HTC 10.

However a sale would've begged the question, what else does HTC have to offer to keep it up and running? The HTC Vive is the only real commercially available product the company has to fall back on, and even though it does deliver a superb virtual reality experience, sales have been poor. HTC has already posted continuing losses as its smartphones have failed to make much of a dent in the smartphone market, compared to the likes of Samsung and Apple.