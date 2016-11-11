HTC Bolt launches in the US

The rumours were true and HTC has launched the Bolt Android smartphone in the US as an exclusive on the Sprint network and has some serious specs to go with it. It's the first HTC smartphone to run Android 7.0 Nougat, with HTC's Sense 8 UI laid over the top. To help market the new phone, Sprint has drafted in Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt.

It's been built for Sprint's LTE Plus network, which means it's capable of download speeds up to 450mbps and upload speeds up to 50mbps thanks to a Snapdragon X10 LTE modem.

The Bolt is fashioned out of a single piece of aluminium and claims to be the first waterproof Android phone to be made from it. It has a waterproof rating of IP57, which means it can handle splashes, rain and being submerged in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes.

On the front you'll find a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 quad HD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB.

On the back there's a 16-megapixel camera with laser focus and optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording. The HTC Bolt can handle hi-res audio files too, although to listen to them you'll need to either connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a pair via the USB-C port, as there's no 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the HTC Bolt may have initially launched in the US, there's still a strong rumour to suggest it will make its way to Europe, Asia and Africa.