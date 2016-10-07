  1. Home
HTC Bolt the first to taste Android Nougat

|
- First HTC branded phone to get 7.1

- US release first, will eventually make it's way to Europe

HTC Rom developer LlabTooFeR has said the HTC Bolt, currently codenamed Acadia, will be the first HTC branded phone to come running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

You may think that the Google Pixel and Pixel XL actually claim that title since they're probably being made by HTC too. However there's no actual HTC branding on those phones, so they don't count. And, in fact, they go one better anyway, with Android 7.1.

LlabTooFeR says the Bolt will have Nougat 7.0 with HTC's Sense 8 UI, the very same that can be found on the HTC 10, a phone that the Bolt appears to share much of the same DNA with. Leaked renders of the Bolt show a similar metal body, front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a rear-facing camera with dual LED flash.

It was also reported for some time that the Bolt would be a US-bound phone only, but that appears to have changed, as it should now arrive in Europe, Asia and Africa. The US will still get the phone first though, as it's due to go on sale there in a few weeks, with Sprint appearing to bag exclusive rights to sell it.

While no other specs have been leaked, the HTC Bolt is shaping up to be an exciting phone. Hopefully we'll have more details soon.

