HTC confirms timeline for Android Nougat updates

With the release of Android 7.0 Nougat by Google, it's now the turn of all the manufacturers to get to work on versions of the software for their own phones.

HTC has taken to Twitter to confirm that the final software has been released to them by Google, meaning that this conversion and compatibility work can start.

For those who don't remember, HTC has a 90-day guarantee. This is the timeframe in which the company aims to get the new version of the software onto its flagship device, in this case the HTC 10.

HTC has something of a mixed record with this, with some unlocked versions getting the update close to that timeframe, others slipping because of factors beyond HTC's control – especially when carrier/network testing gets involved for locked devices.

We’re excited to receive final shipping Android 7.0 Nougat software from Google! pic.twitter.com/BNbQBpgddK — HTC (@htc) August 24, 2016

HTC hasn't committed to a specific date, just that it is aiming for Q4 for the Android Nougat update on HTC 10, HTC One M9 and HTC One A9. Currently, no other devices have been mentioned, but we suspect that's because they will follow later.

For those who don't remember, the HTC One A9 launched almost with vanilla Android Marshmallow in 2015. The HTC 10 followed suit, with HTC saying it was moving closer to Android, the aim being less bloat, plus offering the advantage of being able to update quickly.

Now that Android Nougat has dropped, it's time to see if that holds true and if HTC's purer software will see it updated before its rivals.