  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC confirms timeline for Android Nougat updates

|
Pocket-lint HTC confirms timeline for Android Nougat updates
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

With the release of Android 7.0 Nougat by Google, it's now the turn of all the manufacturers to get to work on versions of the software for their own phones.

HTC has taken to Twitter to confirm that the final software has been released to them by Google, meaning that this conversion and compatibility work can start.

For those who don't remember, HTC has a 90-day guarantee. This is the timeframe in which the company aims to get the new version of the software onto its flagship device, in this case the HTC 10.

HTC has something of a mixed record with this, with some unlocked versions getting the update close to that timeframe, others slipping because of factors beyond HTC's control – especially when carrier/network testing gets involved for locked devices.

HTC hasn't committed to a specific date, just that it is aiming for Q4 for the Android Nougat update on HTC 10, HTC One M9 and HTC One A9. Currently, no other devices have been mentioned, but we suspect that's because they will follow later.

For those who don't remember, the HTC One A9 launched almost with vanilla Android Marshmallow in 2015. The HTC 10 followed suit, with HTC saying it was moving closer to Android, the aim being less bloat, plus offering the advantage of being able to update quickly.

Now that Android Nougat has dropped, it's time to see if that holds true and if HTC's purer software will see it updated before its rivals.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments