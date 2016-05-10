HTC 10 tips and tricks: The ultimate guide to your HTC phone

HTC has found form with the HTC 10, receiving rave reviews on its latest flagship smartphone. This is a phone that aims to wipe out the memories of the past, and move HTC forward, presenting a device that's closer to pure Android then ever before.

In many ways this is a smartphone for Android fans, removing a lot of the bloat that HTC previously added. But with Android maturing all the time, it's a phone that's strong in all areas.

It is a phone that has hidden depths however, so we're revealing all the intimate secrets of the HTC 10. Here's the ultimate guide to the HTC 10 and Sense 8.0.

Change your wallpaper: Long press on the wallpaper to bring up the personalisation options. Here you can change the wallpaper, change the layout, theme, and add apps and widgets.

Pro tip for home screen customisation: Although there's the long press menu (as above), you can jump straight to editing widgets or pages using a pinch. Pinch your home screen and you're straight into editing.

Turn off BlinkFeed: Not a fan of BlinkFeed? You can disable it easily. Long press on the wallpaper or pinch as above and select Manage Home screen pages. Swipe across to BlinkFeed and tap remove. BlinkFeed is then gone.

Add/remove home screens: If you want more home screens to fill with shortcuts and widgets, then long press the wallpaper as above and head into Manage Home screen pages. Here you can remove empty pages, select which is your main home page and add more pages as needed. You can have up to five. We roll with just one.

Add a home screen widget: HTC is famous for widgets, like that classic flip clock. To add widgets, long press on the wallpaper, tap Add apps and widgets. You can then scroll through the offered widgets and tap to add. Some widgets can be resized, just long press on the widget once on the home screen, and drag the blue box in to resize it.

Use Now on Tap: Press and hold the home button/fingerprint scanner. This will return search results based on what you're looking at.

Access Google Now: Although HTC uses its own BlinkFeed launcher, Google Now sits behind. Long press on the home button as above for Now on Tap. Then tap the G Google logo at the bottom and you flip through to Google Now.

Enable "Ok Google" hot word: Android lets you do a lot with voice, but you need to enable it first. Head into settings > Google > search & Now > voice > "Ok Google" detection. Here you can train your phone to recognise your voice.

To install a new/different launcher: If you don't like the BlinkFeed launcher, download a new launcher from Google Play. Once installed, you can switch launchers by heading to settings > personalize > change home screen launcher.

To use the recent apps button as a menu button: Head into settings > display, gestures & buttons > recent apps button. This will let you change how recent apps behaves - opening the menu for the app you're in, if you prefer.

Turn on Freestyle home screen: Open the Themes app, hit the left menu button and tap "Freestyle Layout Themes". Here you can download and apply a Freestyle theme to your phone. This will then let you place shortcuts randomly letting you create something totally unique.

Edit a Freestyle layout: Long press on an element you want to change - like an icon - and drag it to where you want it. A long press will let you remove labels (the words) as well as change the link. Drag the icon to the top of the page and you can reassign what that icon links to.

Edit the font/colours or icons: Head into Themes app or long press on the wallpaper and select "edit current theme". Here you can change everything about your theme.

Create a Theme from your own photo: To create a completely unique theme, open the Themes app, head into My designs and tap the floating "+" button to create your own. You can start by selecting an image from your photo gallery, this then sets the colours for your design. You can then save designs, making it easy to switch themes.

Change your apps tray wallpaper: Open the apps tray and hit the top right-hand menu button. Select change wallpaper and you can have the background be anything you like.

Change the apps tray grid size: Want more apps on display? Hit the menu button again and there's the option for a 3 x 4 or 4 x 5 grip of apps in the apps tray.

Reorder your apps: HTC offers alphabetical, recent of custom app layout in the apps tray. Hit the drop-down menu in the top right-hand corner. To use folders in the apps tray, you'll have to select "custom", then in the right-hand menu, select "rearrange apps". This will let you drag one on top of the other, change the order and so on.

Stop adding new app icons to home screen: If you don't want new apps you install cluttering up your home screen, head into Play Store > settings and uncheck the box.

Instantly access Quick Settings: If you have lots of notifications, a swipe down from the top opens notifications. If you want to go straight to Quick Settings, swipe down with two fingers.

Quickly select a Wi-Fi network: Swipe down for Quick Settings, then press and hold the Wi-Fi icon. This takes you straight through to the Wi-Fi settings.

Quickly manage Bluetooth: The same applies to Bluetooth. Press and hold the Bluetooth icon in Quick Settings and you'll head into settings to select your device.

Turn on torch/flashlight: There's no need for the separate app, just tap the button in Quick Settings to turn on your flash as a torch. Or just say "Ok Google, turn on torch/flashlight" and it will turn on.

Instant lock: In settings > security there's the option to lock the device as soon as the screen goes to sleep. You'll find the option to lock as soon as you press the power button too. These are old settings, but really useful.

Manage fingerprints: Head into security > fingerprint scanner and you'll be able to add or remove fingerprints that will unlock your device. A pro tip is to register fingers on both hands so you can unlock your phone with whichever hand you have free.

Bluetooth unlock: In settings > security > Smart Lock, you have the option to nominate trusted devices, so your Android will unlock when connected to something else. You can nominate Bluetooth devices (like your smartwatch or car Bluetooth). It's also here you can choose to unlock when the phone hears your voice, or when you're in a trusted place.

Hide incoming calls: If you don't want callers' names and pictures revealed on the lock screen, head into settings > security > incoming phone calls and tick the box. Details will be hidden.

To lock individual apps: HTC's Boost+ app will let you lock individual apps. Head into Boost+ and select "lock apps". You can then choose the apps you want to lock and select a method to lock them.

See irregular app activity: If you think an app might be doing something odd, head into Boost+, tap "manage apps" and then "activities". Here you can see if something is doing something it might not supposed to be.

Engage Do not Disturb: Swipe down Quick Settings and tap the Do not Disturb button. This gives you the option to have total silence, alarms only, or priority only. You can choose if this is for a time period, or until you turn it off.

To mark an app as a Priority app: Head into settings > apps. Tap on the app you want. In Notifications you get app controls, and you can set an app as a priority so you always get notifications from that app.

To turn off notifications on an app: Go to settings > apps and tap on the app you want. In Notifications you can block all notifications for any app on your device.

To turn off peeking on an app: Go to settings > apps. Tap on the app you want. In Notifications you can turn off peeking, so you don't get a toast notification for that app.

Instant access to lock screen notifications: Just tap a notification twice and it will open up the app. If you have security, you'll obviously have to enter this to open the app.

Hide sensitive information in lock screen notifications: You can have lock screen notifications without to much information being revealed. Head to settings > sound & notification > when device is locked, to change the information revealed. Set it to "hide sensitive information" to limit the details shown on your lock screen.

Manage your LED notifications: Head into settings > sound & notification and you can select how the flashing LED behaves.

Quickly switch to vibrate alerts: If you want silence, but are after vibration alerts still, then push the volume button and tap the bell on the pop-up. This will switch to vibrate.

Turn down media volume: Hit the volume up or down button, and the volume slider will appear. Tap the down arrow on the right-hand side, and you can change the ringer, media or alarm volumes.

Turn off locking and unlocking sounds: Head into settings > sounds & notification and you'll find the sound options for locking and unlocking you phone, as well as pull to refresh sounds and dial pad tones.

Tune your headphones to your ears: Connect a set of headphones and you'll be given the option to tune them. Or, connect your headphones and head into settings > HTC BoomSound with Dolby Audio. Tap this option and select "personal audio profile". This can tune your headphones to your ears using either questions, or by playing sounds.

Use the fingerprint scanner to wake the display: Within settings > security > fingerprint scanner, you have the option of using the fingerprint scanner to wake the display. You can just tap the scanner with any finger to wake the display and see things like notifications. Pressing the standby button does the same thing.

Quickly adjust the brightness: You can adjust the brightness in the Quick Settings pane - just swipe it down and move the slider.

To make the screen more vibrant: If you want more impact from your colours, hit settings > display, gestures & buttons > colour profile and select vivid. You can change the colour temperature of the setting too. If you want things flatter, opt for the sRGB settings.

Cast your screen: Want your Android device on your TV or speakers? Three finger swipe up the display to launch HTC Connect. This will show compatible devices you can connect to wirelessly.

Connect to an Apple AirPlay or Chromecast device: As above, HTC Connect supports AirPlay and Chromecast natively. Just swipe up and select the device to view your phone on the big screen.

Enable MirrorLink: If you want to connect your HTC 10 to your MirrorLink car head unit, head into settings > more > USB connection. In here you'll find the MirrorLink option.

Take a HTC 10 screenshot: To take a screenshot on the HTC 10, press volume down and standby at the same time.

To enable Wi-Fi calling: If your carrier supports it, head into the Phone app, it the top right-hand menu and hit settings. Scroll down to the bottom to find Wi-Fi Calling. Check the box to enable the feature - but beware that if your Wi-Fi connection isn't solid, you'll drop calls.

Auto answer calls: To automatically accept the call by lifting the phone to your ear, head into the phone settings as above, and tick the "auto answer calls" option.

Auto-switch to mobile data when W-Fi is weak: If you're connected to a weak Wi-Fi network, you might find things slow. However, head into settings > Wi-Fi and tap the menu button, then select Advanced. Here you'll find the option to enable "auto-switch to mobile network". This will return you to mobile data if Wi-Fi gets slow.

Quick launch the camera: You can launch the camera with a double swipe down the screen. To turn it on head into settings > display, gestures & buttons > motion launch gestures and select the option. From the lock screen you can now quickly get to the camera.

Turn off shutter sounds: The shutter sound is a giveaway and often doesn't match what you're actually doing. Open the camera, expand the side menu and scroll all the to settings. Here you can turn off the sounds.

Enable raw capture: Open the camera and select Pro. Expand the menu and tap the option to switch between raw or jpeg capture.

To enhance raw photos: There's an option to enhance the raw image for a better result once captured. When viewing a raw image, tap the edit icon (the little pen) and select "raw enhancement". This runs the raw editor and gives you a new picture. This can then be saved by tapping the tick in the top right-hand corner.

Capture 4K video and Hi-Res audio: Open the camera, select video and expand the left-hand menu. There are options here to select the video resolution and the Hi-Res audio capture.

Use adoptable storage: You can turn an external storage card into integrated internal storage. Head to settings > storage. At the bottom you'll see the SD card details, with the option to format and use as internal storage.

To explore your files: There's a native file explorer in Android. Head to settings > storage > phone storage and scroll to the bottom of the list. Tap Explore and you can view folders, open files, delete and share.

To clear junk from storage: Open the Boost+ app and tap on "clear junk". This will scan and find files you don't need, tell you want sort of files they are, then remove them for you.

Enable fast file transfers: Head into settings > more > USB connection. Here you can find the option to turn on USB 3.1 for faster file transfers.

See what's eating battery: Head into settings > power > battery usage. This shows how your battery is being expended. To make battery saving measures, tap on an app or service and you'll get options to reduce power, such as changing the location access.

Turn on power saver: In the power page, tap "power saver". You can elect to have to automatically switch on at different percentages - 20 per cent is a good option.

Save battery when gaming: Head into Boost+ app. Tap "game battery booster". Games are automatically added to the list, but if they are missed, tap the "+" and select the games that get missed.

Use Doze on HTC 10: Doze is a feature of Android Marshmallow. During periods of inactivity, Doze will reduce battery drain, for example overnight when not on charge. It's automatic - you don't have to do anything.

Enable developer settings: To turn on the developer settings, head into Settings > About phone. Scroll to the bottom and tap on the Build number. After a number of taps, you'll unlock the developer options.

Find the Google Settings: There was previously an app to handle Google settings, in Marshmallow this is now in the main Settings menu. This is where you'll find settings for accounts and services, backup, and transferring content to a nearby device.

Add Yahoo! Mail to Gmail: You can add Yahoo! or other mail services to Gmail. Tap the icon to open the sidebar, scroll all the way to the bottom and hit Settings > Add account. You have the option for Google, IMAP/POP3 services (like Yahoo, Outlook.com) and Exchange.

Attach anything to Gmail: Tap the attachment button and you can attach local files, things in Drive, Photos, Dropbox files, OneDrive box and so on.

Limit Drive-enabled apps to Wi-Fi sync only: To save yourself a data bill, head into the settings > Google > data management. Here you can opt to have Drive-enabled apps files sync over Wi-Fi only.