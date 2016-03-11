  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

New HTC 10 photos leak fully reveals upcoming flagship

|
@tanalibera (Twitter) New HTC 10 photos leak fully reveals upcoming flagship
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring

The HTC 10 has been spotted in the wild, giving us a clear look at the design of HTC's next phone.

So far we've seen renders and blurry pictures, but now a pair of clear-as-day photos have emerged, showing the metal phone in all its glory while also verifying all the other leaks we've seen thus far.

Twitter user @tanalibera has supplied the pictures, and as you can tell by looking at them, we can see things like a camera module similar to the module found on the One M7 as well as a bigger flash next to the sensor. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus on the rear and a 5-megapixel UltraPixel shooter on the front.

This is quite obviously a phone from the One-branded flagship line. We can see a decent-sized chamfer that extends around the rear of the device and a big screen (reportedly a 5.2-inch AMOLED display). There's also central fingerprint sensor on the front flanked with capacitive back and recent apps buttons. Seriously. HTC is bringing back off-screen keys, and we're not sure what to think.

The rumour mill is expecting to see HTC 10 debut sometime this spring, so check Pocket-lint's HTC 10 hub for all the latest news and analysis.

PopularIn Phones
Apple's 2018 iPhone XS models leak online in gold - see them here
LG G7 One initial review: LG's first Android One smartphone
Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and features
Sony Xperia XZ3 initial review: Finally, the Xperia flagship we've been waiting for
Huawei Mate 20 Lite initial review: A glimpse of what's to come
Inside Huawei's awesome new phone hardware destined for Mate 20 in October
Comments