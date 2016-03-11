New HTC 10 photos leak fully reveals upcoming flagship

The HTC 10 has been spotted in the wild, giving us a clear look at the design of HTC's next phone.

So far we've seen renders and blurry pictures, but now a pair of clear-as-day photos have emerged, showing the metal phone in all its glory while also verifying all the other leaks we've seen thus far.

Twitter user @tanalibera has supplied the pictures, and as you can tell by looking at them, we can see things like a camera module similar to the module found on the One M7 as well as a bigger flash next to the sensor. The upcoming phone is expected to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus on the rear and a 5-megapixel UltraPixel shooter on the front.

This is quite obviously a phone from the One-branded flagship line. We can see a decent-sized chamfer that extends around the rear of the device and a big screen (reportedly a 5.2-inch AMOLED display). There's also central fingerprint sensor on the front flanked with capacitive back and recent apps buttons. Seriously. HTC is bringing back off-screen keys, and we're not sure what to think.

The rumour mill is expecting to see HTC 10 debut sometime this spring, so check Pocket-lint's HTC 10 hub for all the latest news and analysis.