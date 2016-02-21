HTC Desire 530, 630, 825: Introducing micro splash, Hi-Res Audio, fun and frolics

HTC has updated its mid-range Desire handset line, with the announcement of the Desire 530, Desire 630 and Desire 825 at Mobile World Congress 2016.

This is HTC's fun and funky set of phones, and the most distinctive thing about them is a new finish that HTC has unveiled, called micro splash. Rather than just giving you a single colour, micro splash sees a spray of colour scattered across the handset for a totally unique finish.

And it is unique, with HTC telling us that no two handsets are alike, because it's a random splatter on the back.

All these new handsets launch with Android Marshmallow with HTC Sense, but HTC has confirmed to us that this is the slightly more refined version of Sense that launched on the One A9, with less bloat and duplication, which is a good thing.

These handsets all have a fresh feeling to them. They're finished in a tactile plastic and the new micro splatter effect is interesting.

Breaking these handsets down, it's the Desire 825 that leads the charge as the largest handset. This is a 5.5-inch device, although it only offers 1280 x 720 pixel resolution on that display.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset and 2GB of RAM, as well as 16GB of storage, although there's microSD to expand that. There's a 2700mAh battery.

There's a 13-megapixel camera on the rear, full HD video capture is offered, and there's a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

But the biggest additions to the Desire 825's fairly modest specs are the inclusion of the Sensor Hub that appears on HTC's flagship phones, giving you more gesture controls and things like low-power step tracking.

But there's also something that sounds good. The Desire 825 comes supporting Hi-Res Audio.

Hi-Res Audio also features in the Desire 630.

But taking a step down, the Desire 630 is a 5-inch device, again with a 720p display. It has the same Snapdragon 400 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, with microSD expansion.

There's a 13-megapixel camera again, matching the specs of the Desire 825, with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

There's a 2200mAh battery to keep things running along, but it loses the Sensor Hub, so it won't be tracking your steps for you.

The Desire 530 has the same physical design as the Desire 630: they both look exactly the same from the exterior, with the same 5-inch form factor.

However, this in the entry-level model, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset and 1.5GB of RAM. It has 16GB of storage, with microSD for expansion.

The camera also steps down of 8-megapixels and in this model there's no support for Hi-Res Audio.

There's no word on pricing or availability for the new HTC Desire handsets.