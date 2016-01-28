Huge leak spills HTC One M10 specs, Quad HD display and 12MP UltraPixel camera rumoured

We've been waiting for the interwebs to turn a trick on HTC and deliver some juicy gossip on the forthcoming HTC One M10, codenamed Perfume.

With very little being said about the device, it was only recently that we started to hear anything about HTC's plans. These latest details come via Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, writing on Venture Beat. The details passed on apparently come from a source who has had access to a prototype of the next HTC flagship handset.

First up, it looks like HTC is stepping up the resolution of its display, with a 2560 x 1440 pixels on a 5.1-inch display. That's reported to be an AMOLED display, following the lead of the HTC One A9, which also moved from LCD to AMOLED with great results.

The thing that many will be interested in hearing about is the camera on the rear, arguably the area where HTC has struggled with recent devices. Venture Beat is reporting that it will feature a "12-UltraPixel resolution" camera.

UltraPixel is the name that HTC used for its camera on the HTC One M7, a 4-megapixel sensor that used larger pixels, hence the UltraPixel name. The UltraPixel sensor has appeared subsequently, particularly as the front camera on a number of devices, but if it's moving up to 12-megapixels and preserving the 2.0µm size, then it's a big deal.

The theory is that larger pixels can absorb more light and give better results. The Apple iPhone 6S, for example, has a 12-megapixel camera, but declares that the pixels are 1.22µm, meaning they are smaller than "UltraPixel" size. Of course, UltraPixel is just a marketing term and could easily mean that the pixel size has changed, but a shift up in resolution is something that critics have been calling for for some time.

Additionally on the camera, Venture Beat says that there will be optical image stabilisation on the front and rear cameras, as well as laser autofocusing.

For the power, the handset is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB of RAM, featuring 32GB of internal storage and microSD expansion.

A fingerprint scanner is also said to be included and considering the implementation on the One A9 and One M9+ works so well, we suspect it will be along these lines.

It's suggested that the BoomSound front-facing speaker design will also be retired. We have suspected that the design would be closer to the One A9 than the 2015 M9, although there's currently nothing to confirm that actual final design.

It's also mentioned that it's not going to appear at MWC 2016, something we'd previously surmised, with a dedicated event later in the year.