HTC One X9 official: Affordable high-end specs

- 5.5-inch screen with 1080p resolution

- MediaTek X10 octa-core processor and 3GB RAM

- Equivalent £250 price tag

HTC has officially outed its new One X9 smartphone ahead of Christmas, yup one day ahead.

The Asian manufacturer has chosen Christmas Eve to announce that its new One X9 is coming to take on the affordable yet powerful handset manufacturers like Huawei and Xiaomi. But it won't be in time to get one for a Christmas pressie.

The HTC One X9 will pack a 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution for 401ppi. Behind that, powering the handset, is an octa-core MediaTek X10 processor backed by 3GB of RAM. There's 32GB storage plus microSD expansion with support for up to 2TB of extra capacity.

The HTC One X9 will be kept alive by a 3,000mAh battery. In combination with that efficient eight-core Cortex A53 chipset that should eek out plenty of life.

The rear camera on the X9 is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 snapper with optical image stabilisation and dual-tone flash plus RAW support. In the front is an UltraPixel f/2.0 selfie snapper. Also on the front are dual BoomSound speakers.

The HTC One X9 will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and will cost 2,399 yuan which is about £250. A release date has not yet been announced, nor has where the phone will be available to buy.

