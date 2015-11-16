HTC One X9 photos leak with specs revealing it's no M10

The HTC One X9 is very likely on its way to the revealing light of day soon, as it's leaked again. The early reveal has shown multiple photos and specs.

This time the phone has appeared on China's "telecommunications equipment certification centre", TENAA. The previous leak, from China's Weibo, also showed a press render and specs. While that leak appeared to show flagship specs, this reveal is for a mid-range handset. This would suggest the last leak actually had the specs of the M10.

READ: HTC One M10: What's the story on HTC's next flagship?

This leak, which comes from an official body, appears to show a mid-range handset that's closer to the HTC One M8 than the M10. Design queues clearly come from the HTC One A9, with a similar slim unibody and dual front-facing BoomSound speakers. The One X9 should feature a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution for 401ppi.

Powering the handset appears to be a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor, that's not been named, backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage plus a microSD slot for expansion.

The HTC One X9 should feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. It should run Android 5.0.2 and come in at 153.2 x 75.9 x 7.99mm and 174g.

The HTC One X9 release date isn't clear but since it's at the TENAA stage that would suggest it's coming soon, but perhaps only to China.

READ: HTC One X9 leaks with specs to make A9 look old already