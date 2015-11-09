  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. HTC phone news

HTC One X9 leaks with specs to make A9 look old already

|
Nowhereelse HTC One X9 leaks with specs to make A9 look old already
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

- 5-inch display at 587ppi

- BoomSound speakers and 3,500mAh battery

The HTC One A9 is barely out in shops and already the next generation appears to be on its way. A recent leak showed off the HTC One X9 with some very impressive specs.

The HTC One X9 leaked in a press image that appeared on China's Weibo. The image appears to be for a poster, suggesting it could arrive with full marketing campaign soon.

From the image we can see a sleek metal framed design and stand-out front facing speakers. There are also dedicated touch buttons on the front. The poster says "Packed with city smarts" suggesting high-end specs.

These specs do appear impressive according to regularly reliable leak site nowherelese. This suggests the HTC One X9 will come with a 5-inch display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution for a stunning 587ppi.

Powering the handset should be Qualcomm's latest 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 820 processor backed by 4GB of RAM.

In the rear should be a 23-megapixel camera with a 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera as the selfie snapper.

Those speakers in the front are expected to be BoomSound and be powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Since the HTC One A9 didn't pack in quite enough power to blow people away, the One X9 may be coming to save the day as the company's new flagship smartphone, soon.

However, following the posting of these details, regular Twitter leaker @evleaks added to the rumours, saying that it was a mid-range handset instead.

READ: HTC One A9: The superior sub-flagship handset

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments