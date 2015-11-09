HTC One X9 leaks with specs to make A9 look old already

The HTC One A9 is barely out in shops and already the next generation appears to be on its way. A recent leak showed off the HTC One X9 with some very impressive specs.

The HTC One X9 leaked in a press image that appeared on China's Weibo. The image appears to be for a poster, suggesting it could arrive with full marketing campaign soon.

From the image we can see a sleek metal framed design and stand-out front facing speakers. There are also dedicated touch buttons on the front. The poster says "Packed with city smarts" suggesting high-end specs.

These specs do appear impressive according to regularly reliable leak site nowherelese. This suggests the HTC One X9 will come with a 5-inch display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution for a stunning 587ppi.

Powering the handset should be Qualcomm's latest 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 820 processor backed by 4GB of RAM.

In the rear should be a 23-megapixel camera with a 4-megapixel UltraPixel camera as the selfie snapper.

Those speakers in the front are expected to be BoomSound and be powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Since the HTC One A9 didn't pack in quite enough power to blow people away, the One X9 may be coming to save the day as the company's new flagship smartphone, soon.

However, following the posting of these details, regular Twitter leaker @evleaks added to the rumours, saying that it was a mid-range handset instead.

.@stagueve All wrong. E56 sports a Mediatek SoC & 5.5" FHD display. Memory is just 2GB/16GB, camera 13MP/4UP (OIS), w/ a 3000mAh battery. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 9, 2015

