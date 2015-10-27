HTC delivers bad news on HTC One A9 pricing

When the HTC One A9 was announced, we were quick to point out that the US price was $399 and the UK was £429, presenting a huge disparity in price points.

HTC has now provided some clarity on these details and the news isn't great. That exciting $399.99 price in the US is a limited special offer and when it expires, the HTC One A9 will cost $499.99.

That, at least, puts the US and UK prices on a level and removes the potential confusion around why there was such a price difference.

If you're in the US and keen to snap up the HTC One A9 at the lower promotional rate, you'll have until 7 November to do so, before the price returns to the higher figure.

Here's the full statement from HTC:

"The cost of the HTC One A9 is the same worldwide to all distributors and operator partners. For end consumers, HTC's sales regions are given the freedom to set prices and promotions as they see fit for local market needs. The One A9 price in the US is a very limited-time promotional offer for that region’s online store, as well as select HTC-only franchise stores. The offer is a special promotional pre-sale and is expected to conclude once the One A9 is available on-shelf at major retail and distributor partners.

After the promotional pre-sale offer ends, the new price in the US at htc.com will be $499.99 beginning 12:01am on 11/7."

The HTC One A9 has fantastic build quality and design, launches on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has a 5-inch full HD display and 13-megapixel camera. But internally the specs fall into the mid-range, rather than the flagship level where the pricing sits.

