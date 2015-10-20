HTC One A9 official launch, watch the HTC Be Brilliant live stream here

After a couple of months of fervent speculation and a flood of rumours and leaks, HTC's next phone is due to be officially unveiled later today.

The HTC One A9, as it is now hotly tipped to be called (rather than the HTC Aero), will be revealed during a live stream digital event the company is calling "HTC Be Brilliant". And we've got the feed right here for you to enjoy.

The event starts at 5pm UK time (9am PT, 12pm ET) and there's currently a countdown clock on the feed. What's more, there will be no physical presentation as is usual for phone launches. This will be a digital-only reveal, somewhat bucking the trend.

Based on the rumours we've heard so far, and particularly the stronger leaks from the last week or so, the HTC One A9 will have a 4-inch Full HD 1080p display, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 4-megapixel camera on the front.

What seemed to be official press images were accidentally posted by Orange Mobile in France, along with a price of 599 euros, before the posting was hastily withdrawn.

Naturally, we'll find out more later when it is officially unveiled, but for now you might want to catch up with our fully-fledged feature about everything we know so far.

