HTC One A9 completely revealed in amazing official picture, specifications and price leak

This is the HTC One A9. Orange Mobile in France accidentally posted its own pages for the forthcoming "hero" phone from HTC, before taking them back down again.

However, in this day and age, that kind of slip does not go unnoticed and, of course, there were some online sources that grabbed as much as they could beforehand.

Of the assets, we now know what the HTC One A9 looks like in press image terms. Pictures of both the black and white versions were posted, which we also repost here.

In addition, Orange mistakenly revealed that the phone will indeed have the mid-range specifications leaked by others earlier. It confirms that the handset will come with a 5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and a 4-megapixel front-facing camera too.

We have seen pictures (albeit of the shonky "in-the-wild" variety) and those specific details before though. What we haven't heard in the past however is the price, which Orange Mobile displayed for a short period.

It listed the device at 599 euros, which is strangely expensive given the specifications. That could have just been a placer though, so it's not to be taken as red.

For now until the launch event on 20 October, at least you get to ogle some pretty good pictures and wonder if this will be your next Android phone of choice.