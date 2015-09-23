This is what the HTC One A9 looks like head-on, and it comes in white

It won't be long until we will purportedly find out all about the HTC One A9 (otherwise known as the Aero) because the most popular speculation at present is that HTC will host a media event to announce it soon in October.

There are some reports that it will even do so next week, on 29 September, but considering that's the day Google will unveil a number of Nexus devices, among which are likely to be a couple of Nexus handsets, it is highly unlikely HTC will want to compete for attention.

Instead, October sounds reasonable and at least that means that we'll get to see plenty more leaks over the next couple or so weeks, like the latest alleged photo of the face of the device.

Surfacing in France, the image shows a phone that looks very iPhone-esque from the front. It's also a white model which reminds us more of mid-range handsets than high end ones from the company - like the One M9 and its brushed aluminium finishes.

That would comply with recent spec leaks that suggests the A9 is exactly that, mid-range.

It was claimed that it would have a Snapdragon 617 processor, 5-inch Full HD screen and just 16GB of on-board storage - none of which in the same bracket as higher-end Android phones already on the market.

However, HTC has always said that it's next phone would be a "hero" device, so maybe we're all cleverly being lead down a blind alley. We'll find out for sure soon.