New HTC One A9 specs leak suggests Aero will be a mid-range smartphone not premium

Just when we thought we'd heard every rumour about the forthcoming prospective HTC One A9 smartphone, famed leakster @evleaks has thrown a curveball into the mix.

Evan Blass has tweeted a list of specifications that fly in the face of just about every other rumour released about the phone to date. He is often right about these things, but if his latest leak is genuine, the HTC One A9 (also codenamed Aero in previous reports) will not be the premium phone otherwise expected.

Instead, Blass claims that the "hero product" HTC said is was working on will be a mid-range handset with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor rather than a MediaTek deca-core Helio X20 chipset as previously rumoured.

In addition, he states that it will have a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, rather than QHD or even 4K, and that it will come with 2GB of RAM. His specs leak also lists 16GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot for expansion, and a 2,150mAh battery.

It will also have a 13-megapixel rear camera, 4-ultrapixel front-facing cam (both with optical image stabilisation), and a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The A9 will have a metal shell and he says that there will be six colours available from its launch in November.

We can't help be baffled by the leak considering everything else we've heard from multiple other sources, but he has been right in the past so it cannot be fully discounted.

Curiouser and curiouser...